Philippines adopts nuclear power in country's energy mix

By Robina Asido

President Rodrigo Duterte signed an executive order adopting the inclusion of nuclear power in the country's energy mix to as coal-fired plants have encountered opposition from environmentalists.

The order, signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea last Monday but announced Thursday, said "nuclear power shall be tapped as a viable alternative baseload power source along with alternative energy resources, to address the projected decline of coal-fired power plants which come under increasing environmental opposition."

The government said it envisions nuclear power as a ''viable component to bridge the gap between rising energy demand and supply taking into account learnings from past national social and economic pathways.''

The order also noted that the Nuclear Energy Program Inter-Agency Committee (NEP-IAC) should assess the viability of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) and establishment of other nuclear power installations in the country.

The BNPP was completed in 1984 but mothballed in 1986.

It said that the "national government commits to the introduction of nuclear energy into the state's energy mix for power generation" as "the state shall ensure the peaceful use of nuclear technology anchored on critical tenets of public safety, national security, energy self sufficiency and environmental sustainability."

So that the country can sustain economic growth, it must ensure that it has a ''secure, sustainable, quality and affordable electric supply, including sufficent reserves to quarantee that there will be no disruption in power supply.''

The order said the demand for clean energy pathway is expected to grow 4.4 percent yearly, requiring nearly 68 gigawatts of additional capacity by 2040.

"The NEP-IAC shall collate all audits and recommendations on the use and viability of the BNPP and the establishment of other facilities for the utilization of nuclear energy," it stated.

The order also mandated "the Department of Energy to develop and implement the Nuclear Energy Program as part of the Philippine Energy Plan, and coordinate with and assist the NEP-IAC in the performance of its functions."

Following the signing of the executive order, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi announced that he is set to sign a "cooperative agreement on nuclear energy" in the United States this week.

Cusi said the agreement "would help our archipelago and will improve the reliability of energy supply in the country." DMS