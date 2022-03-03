21 Filipino seafarers evacuated from Chornomosk, Ukraine now safe in Moldova

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirms the safe arrival in the Republic of Moldova of 21 Filipino seafarers who make up the all-Filipino crew of MV S-Breeze, from Chornomosk, Ukraine.

Their arrival was through the assistance of Philippine Honorary Consul in Moldova Victor Gaina, in close coordination with the Philippine Embassy in Budapest headed by Ambassador Frank Cimafranca and the Philippine Consulate in Chisinau.

The seafarers arrived in Moldova in two batches, on February 27 and March 1, respectively.

The M/V S-Breeze, a bulk carrier, has been in drydock for repairs at the Ilyichevsk shipyard in the Port of Odessa, Ukraine since January 27. The crew had been staying in the vessel’s accommodations with enough provisions but requested repatriation due to the worsening conflict.

There are 27 Filipinos who have been evacuated from Ukraine to Moldova. The Philippine Embassy in Budapest and the PH Consulate in Chisinau assured that they will arrange the repatriation of the seafarers to Manila at the soonest possible time.