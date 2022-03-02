13 Filipinos from Ukraine arriving Tuesday night

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed that 13 Filipinos from Ukraine departed Warsaw Chopin airport via Emirates flight EK 2023 and are arriving in Manila Tuesday at around 2135H.

The group was part of 40 evacuees who left Kyiv for Lviv and was welcomed by Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. at the Poland border.

The Philippine Embassy in Warsaw facilitated their travel and flight documents, as well as their stay in a hotel in Warsaw.

While all the repatriation expenses, including transport expenses from Kyiv to Warsaw, food and accommodation in Lviv and Warsaw, RT-PCR test, and airfare to Manila were shouldered by the DFA's Assistance-to-Nationals fund.