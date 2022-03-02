Two alleged terrorists, one soldier killed in Lanao del Sur clash

At least three people, including a soldier, were killed while four troops were wounded during fighting between the military against alleged Daulah Islamiyah Maute Group in Lanao del Sur on Tuesday morning.

Maj Andrew Linao, Western Mindanao Command spokesman, added two were killed from the enemy side. He added that air strikes were made at 2 am.

''It targeted the (camp) of Daulah Islamiyah in the area of Lanao del Sur," he said. Twelve bombs were dropped from the military planes.

In an interview at dzBB, Linao said four soldiers were injured.

Capt. Mary Jepte Mañebog, spokesperson of the 1st Infantry Division, said based on initial reports the clash occurred at the vicinity of Barangay Ilalag, Maguing, Lanao Del Sur.

Mañebog said the military forces encountered around 40 armed men who were members of the DI-MG under Abu Zacharia.

Mañebog said the government forces also recovered two high powered firearms from the enemies.

Philippine Air Force spokesman Lt. Col. Maynard Mariano said the newly-acquired Embraer A-29B Super Tucano aircraft and FA50 fighter jets were among those used during the operation.

"The Air Force is in full support of the effort of the command in the area where this focused military operation (is being done)," he said.

Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr. AFP Western Mindanao Command chief, said "it is a major operation conducted by the Joint Task Force Zampelan, specifically the 103rd brigade of the Philippine Army."

Linao said the military pursued the enemy after they fled following the air strike.

He added that, with the help of the Philippine National Police, the military is conducting blocking operations in checkpoints so the terrorists cannot escape.

"We are just calling the communities to be calm, stay put within their communities because it is far from the communities. Maybe our counterparts there are worried, especially civilian communities. This is far from them so far we have not monitored any casualties on the civilian side," he said. Robina Asido/DMS