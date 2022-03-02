Japan envoy leads inspection of newly arrived Coast Guard vessel

By Robina Asido

Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko, Transportation Secretary Art Tugade, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon and new Philippne Coast Guard (PCG) head Vice Admiral Artemio Abu led the inspection of the newly-arrived 97-meter Multi Role Response Vessel (MRRV) in South Harbor on Tuesday.

The vessel, named after Visayan heroine Teresa Magbanua who fought against the Spaniards and the Americans, arrived in Manila last Saturday from Shimonoseki Shipward where it was built by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co.

In his speech, the Japanese ambassador said the arrival of the BRP Teresa Magbanua is one of the most important achievements in the many years of cooperation between the Philippines and Japan.

"As Secretary Tugade said the same identical vessel will arrive soon in May in Manila. These two 97 meters MMRV vessels symbolize the PCG law enforcement capabilities and also symbolize the friendship between Japan and the Philippines," he said.

The second vessel will arrive in the Philippines around May.

"We are fully committed in continuing to strengthen the cooperation with the Philippines in this very important field of maritime law enforcement," the ambassador added.

With the joint Japanese-Philippines Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project (MSCIP) Phase 1 and Phase 2, the Japanese government through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has provided vital watercraft to strengthen the PCG.

Among these are ten 44m-class MRRVs and two 97m-class MRRVs with advanced communications monitoring technology. DMS