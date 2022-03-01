COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 for first time this year

Coronavrius disease (COVID-19) cases fell below 1,000 for the first time this year on Monday, the last day when Alert Level II is in force in the National Capital Region.

There were 951 cases from Sunday's 1,038. Total cases were 3, 661, 997 out of which 52, 179 are active cases. Mild and asymptomatic cases were 91.4 percent of active cases.

The 951 cases were the lowest daily tally since December 29, 2021 when 888 were reported.

There were 50 persons who died from COVID-19, bringing total fatalities to 56, 451.

A total of 1,717 persons overcame COVID-19, raising total recoveries to 3, 553, 367.

The positivity rate was five percent for the second day after 22, 407 persons were tested.

In the National Capital Region, ICU bed and ward bed use reached 25 percent. Isolation beds were 23 percent full. DMS