Duterte says he wants everything in order before leaving office

A few months before stepping down from power, President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday promised to put things in order, especially the economy following the crippling effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I will make my exit but I will also place things in order. Kung may awa ang Diyos and if everything at the rate that we’re going, everything is going to appear to be rosy,” Duterte said in an interview with Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar Friday.

“And I hope it would be so that I can go out — para akong tatay, paglabas ko sa bahay ko, ‘yung mga anak ko ayos na, gumaling na, at wala na masyadong problema, wala ng lagnat at wala nang mamamatay. Iyon ang gusto ko at gagawain ko lahat.”

With his sight on the economy, Duterte said he would throw his support to the Department of Finance once the go-ahead is given to open the economy.

And the good thing, he said, is that the country’s credit ratings remain favorable, giving it sufficient elbow room to maneuver in terms of sourcing funds.

“But what is really very telling is that until now, ‘yung grade natin is BBB sa ratings sa Fitch. Ibig sabihin ang BBB, puwede pa tayong maghiram at marami pang magpahiram. ‘Pag ‘yan ang rating mo BBB, we are still capable of borrowing.”

Duterte expressed his gratitude to the Filipino people for their continued support and faith in him.

“And it might be a redundant or a repetitious word or words that you may hear from all mga kandidato pati kami mga officials. Pero I can — on my honor as President, talagang ginawa ko ‘yung trabaho ko at wala ho akong ginawang kalokohan,” he said.

“I’m still the sitting President and anybody can — kung ano may masabi ba sila, especially about matters which ought not to be done by an officer of government, especially those who are elected because we have always strived — your success or failure would depend on the support of the people.” PND