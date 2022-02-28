COVID-19 cases decline to 1, 038 from 1,223

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases came in at 1,038 on Sunday from 1, 223 on Saturday, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

There were 3, 661, 049 total cases out of which 52, 961 are active cases. Mild and asymptomatic cases accounted for 91.5 percent of active cases.

The positivity rate was 5 percent from 25, 313 cases tested on February 25.

In the National Capital Region, ICU bed utilization was 24 percent and ICU bed use was 23 percent. Isolation beds were 23 percent full.

Fifty one persons died from COVID-19, bringing total fatalities to 56, 401.

There were 1,999 persons who overcame COVID-19 to raise total recoveries to 3, 551, 687. DMS.