Lorenzana says Filipinos should be concerned about world events

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana expressed hope that his interview about the conflict in Ukraine will not be taken out of context.

"I hope my recent interview won’t be taken out of context. Of course, I care. We all care, we are humans. Not only should we be aware but also be concerned of what’s happening in different parts of the world," Lorenzana said on Saturday.

"But I reiterate what I said that I hope the principal players in this developing scenario could resolve their differences in a friendly and amicable way," he added.

Lorenzana posted this on his Facebook page after he made a statement saying that he doesn't care about what is happening in Europe as the Philippines is far from Ukraine.

"We will just closely watch what is happening there and be prepared, We do not care about what is happening there in Europe, we are not neighbors of Ukraine, Their neighboring countries are the one who expressed support especially for Ukraine," he said his earlier statement.

Lorenzana reiterates that the top priority of the Philippines is the repatriation of our citizens from Ukraine to a safer place. Robina Asido/DMS