NCR, 38 other areas under Alert Level 1 starting March 1

By Robina Asido

The National Capital Region (NCR) and 38 other areas will be placed under Alert Level 1 starting Tuesday, Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said Sunday.

Nograles said the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) approved on Sunday the declaration of Alert Level 1 in the National Capital Region and other areas from March 1 until March 15.

Other areas in Luzon under Alert Level 1 includes Abra, Apayao, Baguio City and Kalinga in the Cordillera Administrative Region; Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan in Region I; Batanes, Cagayan, City of Santiago, Isabela and Quirino in Region II; Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Olongapo City, Pampanga and Tarlac in Region III; Cavite and Laguna in Region IV-A; Marinduque, Puerto Princesa City and Romblon in Region IV-B; and Naga City and Catanduanes in Region V.

Areas in Visayas that will be under Alert Level 1 are Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz and Guimaras in Region VI; Siquijor in Region VII; and Biliran in Region VIII.

In Mindanao, Zamboanga City in Region IX; Cagayan de Oro City and Camiguin in Region X; and Davao City in Region XI will also be under Alert Level 1.

Nograles said areas in Luzon under Alert Level 2 from March 1 until March 15 includes Benguet, Ifugao and Mountain Province in Cordillera Administrative Region; Nueva Vizcaya in Region II; Nueva Ecija and Zambales in Region III; Batangas, Lucena City, Quezon Province and Rizal in Region IV-A; Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro and Palawan in Region IV-B; and Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate and Sorsogon in Region V.

For the Visayas under Alert Level 2 are Antique, Iloilo City, Iloilo Province and Negros Occidental in -- Region VI; Bohol, Cebu Province, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City and Negros Oriental in Region VII; Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, Tacloban City and Western Samar in and Region VIII.

In Mindanao, areas under Alert Level 2 includes City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay in Region IX; Bukidnon, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental in Region X; Davao De Oro, Davao Del Sur, Davao Del Norte, Davao Oriental and Davao Occidental in Region XI; General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat in Region XII; Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Butuan City and Dinagat Islands in Region XIII (CARAGA); and Basilan, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Cotabato City and Lanao Del Sur in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). DMS