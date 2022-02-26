BSP invests in BIS Asian Green Bond Fund in sustainable push

As part of its commitment to lead by example and redirect capital to address urgent global challenges, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has invested in the Asian Green Bond Fund or BISIP G3 of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), which aims to help fund investments in green projects across the Asia-Pacific region.

“The participation in the fund is expected to provide the BSP with an additional source of return and investment diversification that is consistent with our prudent approach to reserve management,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said Friday.

“The BSP’s decision to invest in the fund bolsters our sustainability efforts and supports our sustainable central banking agenda,” Diokno explained.

The BIS launched the Asian Green Bond Fund, a US dollar-denominated and open-ended fund, in collaboration with development finance institutions and an advisory committee consisting of various central banks, including the BSP.

The fund supports environmentally responsible projects in the Asia- Pacific region and provides a platform for central banks to invest their reserves in high-quality green bonds that meet internationally accepted standards.

The BSP previously invested a total of $550 million in the BIS USD Green Bond Fund (BISIP G1). BSP