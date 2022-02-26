Duterte refuses to endorse any presidential candidate for May 2022 election

President Rodrigo Duterte vows to remain neutral as he still refuses to endorse any presidential candidate for the May 2022 election.

"I will see to it and I will guarantee to all candidates, I will be neutral and the military and the police will see to it that the constitution, mandated by the constitution upon their shoulders will produce a clean and honest election," he said the tapped interview with Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar aired on Friday night.

"I will not allow if you conduct terrorism, I will not give any order from Malacanang, I will come to your house and ask you," he said.

"I am not threatening anyone but I have a sacred oath to, and that sacred oath is not just for friends or enemies but for all Filipinos," he added.

Duterte confirmed that he spoke with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana to ensure peaceful and honest conduct of the May 2022 election.

"I talked with Lorenzana yesterday directly that this election under me would be fearless. You cannot hide the vote buying, free from threats and killings, and you will force yourself, if the people do not like you, do not force yourself into their lives," he said.

"If you do not want an election, and you create artificial scenery there that will make the environment not conducive to a fair and honest election, look for another president not in my term," he added.

Duterte repeated his endorsement for some senatorial candidates like Salvador Panelo, actor Robin Padilla, former presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) chairman Greco Belgica, former Public Works Secretary Mark Villar and Congressman Rodante Marcoleta. Robina Asido/DMS