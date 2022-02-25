Embassy of Japan and the Department of Foreign Affairs hold seminar on “Maritime Security and International Law”

The Embassy of Japan held an online seminar dubbed “Maritime Security and International Law” featuring Professor Kentaro Furuya of the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS) and the Japan Coast Guard Academy on February 24.

It was organized by the Embassy of Japan in cooperation with the Department of Foreign Affairs in a bid to promote mutual understanding in the field of maritime security by sharing Japan’s challenges in the waters around Japan’s Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. The seminar was also meant to further strengthen the partnership between the Philippines and Japan.

Japan adheres to the importance of maintaining the maritime order based on the rule of law and emphasizes the realization of a "free and open Indo-Pacific" and the promotion of stronger Philippines-Japan cooperation.

The first 97m class patrol vessel provided by Japan will arrive in Manila at the end of February, followed by the second vessel in May.

Japan is promoting Philippines-Japan cooperation not only in terms of hardware such as patrol vessels, but also in terms of software, such as this seminar and human resource development.

Last year, Japan and the Philippines celebrated the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership, and this seminar is envisioned to further develop the Maritime Security Partnership between both nations in these challenging times. Embassy of Japan-Press