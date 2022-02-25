Private hospitals concerned COVID-19 cases may surge if NCR lowers alert level

The Private Hospital Association of the Philippines (PHAPI) expressed concern over a possible occurrence of another COVID-19 surge if the government further eases restrictions in the National Capital Region (NCR) to Alert Level 1.

"We are worried that after we ease to Alert Level 1 and the people will not follow the minimum health protocols we might again have another surge," PHAPI president Jose Rene De Grano said during the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Thursday.

"That is what happened before Christmas, the cases are already very low but after Christmas we had a surge. That is what we are trying to avoid," he added.

De Grano said PHAPI recommended the de-escalation to Alert Level 1 in the NCR after two more weeks. The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) is to meet later Thursday to decide on NCR's new alert level.

"For us our recommendation is if possible let's wait for another two weeks, But if that is the decision of the IATF, we will follow," he said.

"We have to ensure the implementation of the minimum health protocols because maybe people will no longer wear masks, and observe the social distancing under the Alert Level 1. That is dangerous especially in campaign sorties," he added.

Aside from the possible surge due to campaign activities, De Grano also expressed concern with unvaccinated individuals, especially those with comorbidities.

"We are also worried for the unvaccinated, those with comorbidities, with asthma, hypertension, diabetes, they can easily acquire COVID-19," he said. Robina Asido/DMS