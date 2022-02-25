Philippines repatriating Filipinos from Ukraine

The Palace said Thursday the Philippine government is repatriating Filipinos as Russia launched attacks against Ukraine.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles assures that the safety of the Filipinos in the conflict area is the priority of the government.

"The Philippine government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs, is now conducting repatriation efforts of Filipinos living in Ukraine," he added.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., in his Twitter account, said Poland has agreed to allow Filipinos leaving Ukraine to enter the country without visas.

The Philippines is enforcing Alert Level 2 on Ukraine, which means repatriation or evacuation is voluntary.

There are around 380 Filipinos are living in Ukraine, most of whom are in Kyiv and far from the eastern border near Russia.

At least five have returned to the Philippines since last week.

Four are expected to leave the Ukraine Friday, said Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola

"The safety of Filipinos in Ukraine remains foremost in the mind of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte," he said.

Arriola said the Department of Foreign Affairs is coordinating closely with its embassies in Moscow, Warsaw and Budapest.

“If possible, we will fly them from Ukraine by air or land. Anything is possible,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS