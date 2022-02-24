まにら新聞ウェブ

2月24日のまにら新聞から

Activists, academics hold big teach-in at Edsa People Power Monument Friday

［ 113 words｜2022.2.24｜英字 ］

Activists, academics and martial law veterans will gather at the Edsa People Power Monument on Friday to educate the public about the 21-year rule of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

On Friday, thirty six years ago, Marcos Sr, his family and associates left the country following a bloodless coup.

The Akademiya at Bayan Kontra Disimpormasyon at Dayaan (ABKD) said academics, teachers and education workers will hold a big teach-in on Friday at the EDSA People Power Monument.

“The grand teach-in considers the event as a remembrance of the people's sacrifices and solidarity which dismantled the Marcos dictatorship,” ABKD spokesperson Ramon Guillermo said in a statement.

The event will start at 9 am. DMS