76 Filipino workers positive for COVID-19 in HK

The number of Filipino workers in Hong Kong who tested positive for COVID-19 reached 76, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said on Wednesday.

During the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac said eight Filipinos infected with COVID-19 were admitted to a hospital for treatment and others were transferred to isolation facilities.

"It’s either they are in employer’s home isolation. Most of them are in employer’s home isolation or in government, Hong Kong government isolation or in NGO isolation. Eight are in the hospital," he said.

"By way of illustration, again, of the 76 isolated cases, 27 are still within their employers. They were given an isolation room in the household," he added.

Cacdac said among the cases of termination of employment among OFW who were tested positive for COVID-19, so far only one employer refused to accept the infected worker.

"Under Hong Kong law, they should not be terminated because they can just go on sick leave or return to work after they recover," he said.

Cacdac said Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III also declared to blacklist the employers who will terminate contracts of OFW because they were infected with COVID-19.

"Sec(retary) Bello has already ordered to blacklist the employers who will give such treatment to our workers. So there will be two on the Hong Kong and on the Philippine side," he said.

In Hong Kong, they will face illegal termination before the labor authorities and then here in the POEA (Philippine Overseas Employment Administration) blacklisting of employers that conduct illegal termination," he added. Robina Asido/DMS