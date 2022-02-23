DND signs contract for additional 32 S70i Black Hawks

The Department of National Defense (DND) signed the contract for the purchase of 32 additional S70i Black Hawk helicopters from PZL Mielic of Poland in a ceremony held Tuesday at the DND Building in Camp Aguinaldo.

“This is a continuing relationship between our countries. The Philippine Air Force is very happy with the Black Hawk helicopters,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in his remarks.

Worth $624 million, the acquisition of the additional 32 units also comes with an integrated logistics support and training package for pilots and maintenance crew.

Sixteen units were previously purchased from PZL Mielec, with the final batch delivered and received late last year.

“Hopefully, the delivery of these new utility helicopters will start soon. I think we will not be here anymore to receive these helicopters, but nonetheless, we will be happy to see the improvement of the capability of the Philippine Air Force,” the defense chief said.

Lorenzana signed in behalf of the DND, while Janusz Zakrecki, PZL Mielec

President represented the Polish company during the ceremony. DND Defense Communications Service