DA confirms bird flu cases in some Luzon provinces

The Department of Agriculture, through the Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) , confirmed the presence of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 strain or bird flu cases in some provinces in Luzon.

According to the DA, avian influenza was detected in a duck farm in Baliuag, Bulacan, and quail farms in Candaba and Mexico, Pampanga.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said municipal veterinary personnel, and farm owners have acted swiftly to contain avian influenza

"We immediately carried out the needed protocol to effectively contain avian influenza that was detected in ducks and quails in Baliuag, Bulacan, and Candaba and Mexico in Pampanga -- aimed mainly at preventing it from spreading to other areas," he said.

The bird flu was confirmed by the DA-BAI through Animal Disease Diagnosis and Reference Laboratory (BAI-ADDRL) using Real Time-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR).

DA-BAI director Reildrin Morales said they are continuously conducting surveillance activities on all poultry species, and that there is no reported occurrence of bird flu disease in chickens and turkeys.

Morales said the disease was first detected on January 6 from a duck farm, in Barangay Barangka, Baliuag, Bulacan, through routine surveillance activities implemented by DA-BAI as part of its early warning system.

The second was reported on January 21 from two commercial quail farms, in Brgy. Dalayap, Candaba, Pampanga; and on January 27 from a quail farm, in Brgy. Mangga, Candaba, Pampanga.

The third case was reported on February 11 from two adjacent quail farms in Brgy. San Antonio, Mexico, Pampanga.

Morales said upon confirmation the DA-BAI with the municipal veterinary authorities promptly culled and properly disposed of all birds in affected quail and duck farms.

Dar said following the established protocol under the Avian Influenza Preparedness Plan (AIPP), the DA-BAI also conducted an immediate disease investigation, surveillance in the one-kilometer quarantine zone around the infected farms, and informed the concerned LGUs of Pampanga and Bulacan, and the Department of Health (DOH), so that coordinated action can be undertaken to avoid the risk of transmission to humans.

"We enjoin all poultry raisers and farm workers to observe and implement necessary biosecurity measures and cooperate with temporary movement restrictions that may be applied in affected areas to prevent incursion of the disease in their facilities/farms," he said.

Dar assured the general public that the risk to catched H5N1 virus is very low.

"Poultry meat and its products are safe to eat," he said. Robina Asido/DMS