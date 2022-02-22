Five alleged members of lawless group killed in clash with gov't troops in Maguindanao

Five alleged members of a lawless group were killed in a clash with government troops in Maguindanao over the weekend.

Maj. Andrew Linao, Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) public information officer said troops of the 40th Infantry Battalion and Civilian Active Auxiliary from Kauran Advance Post were conducting checkpoint when they encountered the armed men on board a minivan in Brgy. Kauran, Ampatuan, Maguindanao on Saturday evening.

Linao said the checkpoint was established following the reported robbery hold-up incident at a convenience store with an eatery in the same barangay.

The firefight that lasted for about five minutes resulted in the killing of five lawless group members and recovery of two firearms.

"While scouring the encounter site, troops recovered the cadavers of the five slain armed lawless group members. Also recovered were two cal. 45 pistols, two empty magazines for cal. 45, and one minivan," he said.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of Joint Task Force Central, said the military will continue to operate to quell armed lawless groups in its area of operation.

“Our campaign against armed groups will be relentless in order to minimize the atrocities and attain a just and lasting peace here in Mindanao,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS