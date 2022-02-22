TUCP backs ''Bongbong'', Sara in 2022 elections

The country's largest labor group, the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP), has endorsed the candidacy of Presidential frontrunner Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. and his running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio in the May 2022 national elections.

This was announced by the camp of Marcos.

According to TUCP spokesperson Alan Tanjusay, there was an overwhelming response from their 1.2 million-strong members to support the UniTeam tandem (Marcos Jr. and Duterte) when they held consultation meetings with TUCP members all over the country recently.

"The vote advantage of Mr. Marcos and Ms. Duterte-Carpio and with those four other pair of presidential and vice-presidential aspirants was very wide. It was an overwhelmingly majority decision in all caucuses held differently in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao," Tanjusay said.

Tanjusay added that ''Bongbong'' and Sara bested the other hopefuls such as the Robredo-Pangilinan, Moreno-Ong, Lacson-Sotto, and the Pacquiao-Atienza tandems.

TUCP President Raymond Mendoza added that their group would make the formal announcement this week.

Founded in 1975 by 23 labor federations, it is the Philippines' largest alliance of labor federations. Most of its members come from major industries such as service, agriculture, and manufacturing from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The UniTeam, as part of its Covid19 pandemic recovery plan, has pledged to revive the agriculture sector and continue President Rodrigo Duterte's Build, Build, Build infrastructure program to generate jobs and jumpstart the country's economy. Office of Bongbong Marcos