Palace urges int'l community to look at how Filipinos gained from Duterte

The Palace urged the international community to view the government’s actions through the eyes of the Filipino people after the European Union Parliament said the Philippines might lose its trade privileges if the country will not address human rights abuses.

"We urge those in the international community to view the government’s actions through the eyes of our people in order to have a better appreciation of the steps the Duterte Administration has taken to ensure the safety, security and prosperity of the country’s over 100 million citizens," Acting Presidential Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Monday.

"While it is not new, their allegations on human rights and lack of press freedom are fake news, and those only give false impressions on the real situation in the Philippines. They should visit our beautiful country. It is unfortunate that the politicians of a huge economic block are the one destroying the image of a small democratic country of peace-loving Filipinos, and it is like bullying a small country," he said.

"They should ask the Filipinos in their companies or communities. They should also ask the EU citizens, the EU business chambers in the country. The 72 percent of the population who gave a high approval rating for Philippine President Duterte cannot be wrong," he added.

Nograles reiterated that the Philippine government has taken steps to address the concerns raised by the European Parliament.

"At any rate, we continue to provide the facts and figures to the authority, the EU Commission. As mentioned, we continue to facilitate their regular Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) monitoring mission and there is one forthcoming at the end of the month," he said.

"This process is more systematic and organized in obtaining accurate information regarding the real situation in the country. They get to visit as well the projects and the marginalized sectors that get to benefit from the EU GSP+ and other stakeholders," he added.

Nograles expressed belief issues raised by the Parliament "are being used by the detractors of the Duterte Administration to color the perceptions of Filipino voters who in May will choose the country’s next leaders."

"It bears stressing that an existing dialogue mechanism with the EU is already in place, and we have expressed on numerous occasions our willingness to work and cooperate with the EU in order to shed light on the concerns they have raised," he said.

"The actions taken by the government in this regard are a clear demonstration of our compliance with conventions on human rights, labor, and good governance, among others," he added.

Nograles said "the President is at the tail-end of his administration and despite the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic is poised to step down with the highest satisfaction, approval and trust ratings of any post-Edsa Chief Executive". Robina Asido/DMS