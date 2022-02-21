LRTA launches vaccination drive for rail passengers

The Light Rail Transit Authority, in partnership with the city governments of Manila and Antipolo, will hold vaccination drives at select stations of LRT 2 starting February 22.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade announced earlier that railway stations will be used as vaccination sites to boost the government vaccination campaign.

"Through the indispensable assistance of the City Governments of Manila and Antipolo, we are making COVID- 19 vaccines easily available, accessible and convenient to the riding public," LRTA Administrator Jeremy Regino said.

Commuters may take the train and get vaccinated for the first dose and the booster shots at Recto station every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 am to 5 pm and at Antipolo station every Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 am to 4 pm.

All eligible individuals can get vaccinated by registering with manilacovid19vaccine.ph for Recto station vaccination and antipolobantaycovid.appcase.net for Antipolo.

"We encourage our commuters and their family members to get booster jabs for added protection as well as those who have no vaccines yet to avail of our vaccination drive," Regino added.

The vaccination sites in Recto and Antipolo stations are in accordance to and compliant with the policies, protocols and requirements of the Department of Health.

"We thank Mayor Isko Moreno of Manila and Mayor Andrea Ynares of Antipolo, as well as their respective City Health Offices, for their immediate and full support to our request for assistance," Regino said.

Meanwhile, to ensure the health and safety of its employees, including its maintenance, security and utility personnel, LRTA sought the assistance of the Philippine Red Cross Bakuna Bus at LRT- 2 Depot last February 12, 2022 and the City Government of Manila at Recto station last February 15 and 17 to provide booster shots. LRTA