Velarde tells El Shaddai members ''choice is yours'' after ''Isko'', Ong speak

Mike Velarde, founder and leader of the 6-million strong Catholic charismatic movement El Shaddai, on Saturday said its members are free to choose their own candidates, including their preferred presidential bet in the May 9 national elections.

Velarde made the statement at the religious group’s weekend gathering at its International House of Prayer in Amvel, Parañaque City as he welcomed presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso and his running mate Dr. Willie Ong, along with several other senatorial candidates from other political parties.

Velarde's statement was announced in a press release from the Isko Moreno Domagoso Media Bureau.

“The choice is yours,” Velarde said, adding that moving forward the charismatic members should expect more candidates to grace their prayer meeting so they will be able to hear their platforms.

“’Wag kayong magtataka na tuwing Sabado, mayroon tayong mga panauhing kandidato. Welcome natin silang lahat na dumalo sa ating gawain. I am presenting them to you, examine their hearts for the scripture says: ‘Out of the heart, the mouth is fixed.’ Kug ano laman ng dibdib ay siyang bukambibig,” Velarde pointed out.

“So, always remember this, the choice is always yours, not mine,” Velarde stressed.

When it was Moreno’s turn to speak, the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer thanked Velarde and the El Shaddai group for the opportunity to attend their weekend service and reach out to the members.

He also expressed his appreciation for Velarde’s statement that in the end, the members will have to make their own personal choices in electing their future leaders.

“Iyong sinabi po ni Brother Mike kanina na ‘the choice is yours,’ because of that, Bother Mike, you gave me hope,” the 47-year-old presidential candidate said in his brief remarks amidst the cheering El Shaddai followers.

“Kung papalarin ako, ipararamdam ko sa inyo ang pagkakapantay-pantay ng tao. Mapa-Mindanao, Visayas at Luzon o sa ibang bansa, bawat Pilipino pantay-pantay sa serbisyo, programa at polisiya ng gobyerno,” he said, as he thanked the El Shaddai members residing in Manila for bringing him to victory in the 2019 mid-term elections. IMD For President Media Bureau