Dela Rosa recommends suspending online cockfights as more aficionados are missing

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa recommended suspending online cockfight betting as he noted that the increasing number of missing cockfighting aficionados has become '' very alarming.''

"I'm sure there are more than 30. I am very much alarmed with the situation, it is very alarming. It is not isolated because there is a trend. The way they conducted the assault, the way they abducted the victim they moved like they had authority," Dela Rosa said in a radio interview on Sunday.

"By the manner, they are conducting themselves, we might discover the possible involvement of dismissed law enforcement officers or dismissed military officers or those who have training or experience in tactical movement in this kind of operation," he said.

The Philippine National Police, which Dela Rosa used to head, reported that 29 cockfighting aficionados have been missing for a month. A Senate hearing, added Dela Rosa, has been set on February 24.

"I have a different feeling about this, It seems that these people are aware of what they should do. The way they move is very swift, very decisive and very accurate. It is alarming if these people have training that can make the situation more dangerous," he added.

Dela Rosa said if he had the power, he will order online cockfighting suspended.

"If I have the power to stop this, I will stop this. Even if the government will lose revenues from this, the lives of the people are at stake here. That is why I hope we put this on hold. If I only have the power, that (stoppage) will be automatic since crimes happen because of this," he said.

This is the root of all evil. If I have the power, I will stop that, but they are legal. They are operating legally and they have franchises from Pagcor," he added.

Dela Rosa said he does not want to give false hope to the families of the victims. Citing a rule of the thumb which policemen use, Dela Rosa said if there is no word or communication from the suspects 48 hours from the abduction, something bad could have happened.

Dela Rosa said during the Senate hearing, invited were the PNP and its regional directors where the abductions took place like the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Batangas and Laguna.

Dela Rosa said the Senate will also invite Pagcor, relatives of the victims and management and owners of the online cockpit arena, including gaming tycoon, Atong Ang during its hearing. Robina Asido/DMS