Duterte skips PMA homecoming

President Rodrigo Duterte skipped the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) alumni homecoming Saturday in Baguio City.

Duterte, who was represented by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, delivered his message for the PMA alumni in a taped video played in Fort Del Pilar.

"My warmest greetings to the alumni of the PMA for the occasion of your homecoming. I acknowledge the many efforts of the alumni of the PMA in protecting the Filipino people from various threats to our peace and security," Duterte said.

"I am certain that every batch has a heroic achievement to be proud of, for which I commend you, may you enjoy this rare occasion derived from it a renewed sense of patriotism and passion to serve. I wish you a meaningful and memorable event," he added.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Andres Centino said he is happy that the event pushed through despite the threat of COVID-19.

"We were allowed to have an activity in PMA .We just observe the health protocols... we still have restrictions but still we're happy that we were allowed to have this homecoming. This is an annual event that all alumni look forward to every year," he said. Robina Asido/DMS