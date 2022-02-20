OCTA Research sees no resurgence in COVID-19 cases due to campaigns

OCTA Research believes that as the country moves on to the campaign season while COVID-19 cases decline, a resurgence is not likely.

''I don't see any resurgence because of the elections but a spike in cases is possible,'' said OCTA Research Fellow Guido David in an interview with dzBB Saturday.

''That is what we should be careful because every time there is a spike. Hospitalization rates will increase and some may die. so even if there is no resurgence, we have to continue to be careful, especially in the (election) rallies,'' said David.

David said the COVID-19 situation in the National Capital Region remained low risk.

In OCTA's report, the average daily attack rate went down to 3.36 from 5.49, the positivity rate declined to 26 percent from 29 percent and the reproduction number went down to 0.22.

By the end of February, OCTA says cases in the NCR are expected to be 100 and 200. Cases in the NCR was at 485 by February 14.

David said the existing data supports loosening restrictions to enter Alert Level One on March. DMS