3 PAF personnel die in vehicular accident along Edsa

Three Philippine Air Force personnel died while another was injured when their vehicle struck a concrete bus barrier at the southbound lane of Edsa on Friday morning.

Lt. Col. Maynard Mariano, PAF spokesman, said the incident happened along Edsa Santolan in Cubao around 3:50 am.

"The accident involved four PAF personnel, wherein three were confirmed dead. The only survivor was brought to a hospital for immediate medical treatment," he said.

In a report, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) identified the fatalities as Airman 1st Class ( A1C) Sabado Angelo, A1C Aaron Tabarle, A1C Kyle Justine Velasco.

The injured driver of Honda Citi with plate no. NDR-7213 was identified as A2C Manuel Ognes, 27.

Initial investigation said it "appears that the survivor together with the above deceased victims were celebrating their batch anniversary in Philippine Air Force somewhere in Quezon City" when the incident occured.

According to the witness identified as Saint Mark Anthony Hablado, he saw a fire when the vehicle of the victims bumped at the concrete barrier of a bus lane along EDSA.

The witness managed to help the driver, but the other passengers who remained inside the vehicle died.

Mariano said the accident is under investigation. The PAF has no details yet as to the cause of the incident.

"The PAF is coordinating with proper authorities on this investigation," he said. Robina Asido/DMS