Expert says second booster vs COVID-19 should be ''postponed for the meantime''

An infectious disease expert expressed belief that the inoculation of a second COVID-19 booster should be "postponed for the meantime".

"I think we should postpone it for the meantime, First because many Filipinos have not yet received their primary series so we really have to prioritize them," said Edsel Salvaña said during the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Friday.

Salvaña saidit is much better to wait because there are possibilities that vaccines may improve.

"So for now our recommendation is do not get a fourth dose. Ddo not get a second booster yet, because its efficacy is not yet confirmed versus any possible side effects," he added.

However, Salvaña reiterates the importance of getting vaccinated of at least the first two doses of COVID-19 vaccines to protect the general population.

"Our vaccines protect us in three ways. First, is they can decrease transmission. Number two is they can decrease infection, and third there is protection against severe disease," he said. Robina Asido/DMS