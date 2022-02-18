Manila mayor's camp cites independent poll shows ''Isko'' gaining ground

Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso continues to improve his numbers in voter preference while former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is on a downward trend, according to an independent survey conducted by big data research firm, Tangere

This was announced by the camp of Domagoso in a news release Thursday.

Tangere is a research & opinion poll company that has an active and growing nationwide respondent base of more than 600,000.

Based on the results of Tangere’s survey on February 11-12, Domagoso's numbers rose to 23.5 percent, from 22.17 percent last February 5.

The January 18 run of the survey showed Domagoso's numbers at 16.75 percent as compared to 16.29 percent last January 3.

The Tangere surveys show a steady and consistent decline in the numbers of Marcos Jr. from a high of around 60 percent in January 3, to 58 percent on January 18, 54 percent last February 5, and dropping further to 51.83 percent in the latest poll.

According to the bump chart from the past four Tangere presidential surveys, Marcos Jr.’s voter preference dropped by an average of 2 percentage points in the four surveys.

This is opposite to the increase in the voter preference of Domagoso from 16 percent last January 5 to 23 percent on February 11.

Vice President Leni Robredo has remained stagnant in the 15-percent ballpark in the four survey runs, garnering 14.71 percent in the latest survey.

Team Isko chief campaign strategist Lito Banayo has earlier attributed Moreno’s gradual and consistent improvement in voter preference to his clear platform and the record to back it up.

“The messaging is one, which is clear cut. We have proof of our achievements in the City of Manila, we can replicate it all over the country, and we have the platforms, the programs to show that it can be done,” Banayo said following the results of the February 5 survey.

“So, we did our homework, and for us it’s ‘tunay na solusyon and mabilis umaksyon.’ We do not dally and we are not afraid to face the media. That’s another thing,” said Banayo. IMD For President Media Bureau