NCR appears to have experienced ''Valentine spike'' in COVID-19 cases: OCTA

The National Capital Region (NCR) appears to have experienced a ''Valentine spike'' in COVID-19 cases, OCTA Research said in its report on Thursday.

''632 new cases in the NCR. With mostly fresh cases, this feels like a Valentine spike,'' said OCTA Research Fellow Guido David in his report.

On February 15, NCR had 301 cases.

''The figure shows that it is above the Jan 24 projections. Let's continue to practice health protocols. The virus is still here,'' said David. DMS