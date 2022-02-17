CHR announces appointment of new chairperson

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) will be under new chairperson Leah Tanodra-Armamento after her appointment was released on Wednesday.

Tanodra-Armamento will be succeeding the late chairman Jose Luis Martin ‘Chito’ Gascon.

She was a commissioner under the present commission.

Tanodra-Armamento worked for five years with the Office of the Solicitor General as an Associate Solicitor, where she assisted the solicitors in habeas corpus cases.

She transferred to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and moved her way up from State Prosecutor to Senior State Prosecutor from 1991 to 2003.

In 2003, Tanodra-Armamento was appointed as the DOJ Assistant Chief State Prosecutor, where she chaired the legal panel of the Government of the Philippines during the 1996 Review of the Final Peace Agreement’s Implementation between GPH and Moro National Liberation Front (MILF).

Thereafter, she was appointed as justice undersecretary.

Tanodra-Armamento graduated Bachelor of Laws from the Ateneo De Manila University School of Law. She was also a fellow of Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in 2007.

She will be serving the unexpired three-month term of Gascon, who passed on after succumbing to complications caused by COVID-19 in October 2021.

The appointments of the present Commission en banc—namely, Commissioner Karen Gomez-Dumpit, Commissioner Gwendolyn Pimentel-Gana, and Commissioner Roberto Eugenio Cadiz—will expire on May 5. Strategic Communication Division