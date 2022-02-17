Marcos to push for peace talks, streamlining NTF-ELCAC to end insurgency

Presidential candidate Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. reiterated that he will work to end armed struggle if given a chance to lead the country, even as he will push for peace talks and intends to fully support the National Task Force to End Local Communist (NTF-ELCAC) as a means to end insurgency in the country.

“Kahit na anong gawin mong paliwanag ang gagawin mo hindi ako maaaring sumang-ayon sa ideyolohiya na may kasamang armed struggle kahit na ano mang dahilan wala talaga sa batas ‘yan,” Marcos said during the four-hour SMNI Presidential Debate 2022 Tuesday night in Okada Hotel.

During the debate, the mother who lost her Far Eastern University son in a recent attack by the NPA terrorists in Masbate asked Marcos and the other presidential bets what they plan to do to end the armed insurgency.

“Ang unang responsibilidad ng kahit sino na elective official sa aming pagsusumpa is to defend and protect the Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines and that includes the defense of our people and of our republic, kaya kung may lumalaban at gustong pabagsakin ang gobyerno ay kailangan depensahan ng estado ang kanyang sarili at ang kapakanan ng taong-bayan,” Marcos answered.

Marcos also bared plans to allocate additional funds to the National Task Force to End Local Communist (NTF-ELCAC) to enable it to carry out its mandate properly and use the same as a platform to usher peace, especially in far-flung areas of the country where the enemies of the state operate.

He explained that radical ideologies in whatever forms are unacceptable, and he will work hard to ensure peace and stability in the whole country by initiating meaningful dialogues with the insurgents.

“Dapat tuloy-tuloy ang ating gawing peace talks hanggang magkaroon na tayo ng talagang tunay na agreement ng kapayapaan. Kasama dyan ‘yung balik-loob program na ginagawa, ipagpatuloy natin ‘yan nakasabay ‘yung NTF-ELCAC na naging very effective doon sa ating paglaban sa problemang ito,” he continued.

He said while he is open to the peaceful solution of the problem, Marcos reiterated that he will not let the terrorists destroy the country with their radical beliefs.

“Unang-una ang depinisyon ng terorista ay ‘yung nagdadala ng violence sa mga non-combatant kung tawagin na mga sibilyan kaya sila ginawang terorista ngayon,” he pointed out.

“Papaano naman natin na papayagan at sasabihin na tumutulong sa atin o kaibigan natin ang isang grupo na nambobomba, namamaril, at hindi lamang ‘yung mga sundalo, hindi lamang ‘yung mga pulis kung hindi ang isang football player na walang kinalaman,” Marcos said.

Marcos said if the terrorists would opt to walk away from the government’s peace offerings, he will have no choice but to engage them in an armed fight to defend and protect the republic and the peace-loving people.

“Sa palagay ko ay wala na tayong ibang maaaring sabihin kundi tratuhin silang kalaban dahil kinakalaban tayo kaya’t kailangan nating ipagtanggol ang ating sarili,” he added. Office of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.