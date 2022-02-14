QC says Leni-Kiko rally ''violated several restrictions''

The Quezon City local government said the rally of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Francis Pangilian '' resulted in a spillover rally that violated several restrictions that were mutually agreed upon.''

The rally, billed as ''Pink Sunday Grand Rally'' was held at the Quezon Memorial Circle Sunday.

The statement by Quezon City did not say how many people attended the rally but a video by an online news agency showed many people inside the Quezon Memorial Circle.

In a press release by the VP Leni Media Bureau, it said ''more than 20,000 supporters showed up.''

''While crowd control is a highly complicated aspect of large gatherings, it is a test of discipline for the organizers and attendees to show that their chosen candidates observe the laws of the land,'' the QC statement said.

It said that although the National Capital Region is under the more moderate Alert Level 2, our country is still in the midst of a pandemic.

''We hope that in the future, all coordinators will take this responsibility more seriously,'' it added.

Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez had appealed to candidates to remind their supporters to follow health protocols.

He told dzBB early Sunday that ''the priority in the midst of campaigns is the safety of everyone (against COVID-19).

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III also urged candidates to make sure their political activities follow minimum health protocols after he noticed some rallies showed loose implementation as the campaign for national positions started on February 8. DMS