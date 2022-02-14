Broadcaster Tulfo leads senatorial race: Pulse Asia

Raffy Tulfo, host of a hard-hitting show, led the senatorial race with 66.1 percent over Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano, Pulse Asia said on Sunday.

In its survey done on January 19 to 24, Cayetano-- a former Speaker of the House and secretary of foreign affairs, had 58.2 percent.

In third place was Rep. Loren Legarda, 58 percent and Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero, 55.7 percent.

Cayetano, Legarda and Escudero were former senators.

Ex-Public Works Secretary Mark Villar was fifth with 52.9 percent and Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri was sixth with 50.3 percent.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian was seventh with 45.9 percent, former Vice President Jojo Binay, eighth, with 44.5 percent.

Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada and Senator Joel Villanueva were tied from ninth to tenth with 40.4 percent. Senator Risa Hontiveros, 11th, with 37.1 percent and actor Robin Padilla, 12th, with 35.9 percent round off the top 12.

Ex-senator JV Ejercito was 13th with 33.9 percent, Senator Richard Gordon, 14th with 26.8 percent, former QC Mayor Herbert Bautista, 15th, with 26.8 and former Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Greg Honasan 16th with 24.8 percent. DMS