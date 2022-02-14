Marcos, Duterte-Carpio retains lead in Pulse Asia presidential, VP survey

Former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. widened his lead in the presidential survey by Pulse Asia for the 2022 national elections.

''With the support of 60 percent of the country's registered voters who are likely to cast their ballot in May 2022, former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would be elected as the next president if the elections took place within the survey period,'' said Pulse Asia on Sunday.

The survey, which was done on 2,400, took place from January 19 to 24

Marcos had 53 percent during Pulse Asia's December presidential survey.

Vice President Leni Robredo went down from 20 percent in December to 16 percent. Tied for third were with eight percent were Senator Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso. Their numbers did not change from the December survey.

Asked why Marcos is in the lead, Pulse Asia president Ronnie Holmes told Daily Manila Shimbun in a message: ''The Marcoses have been back since 1992, getting elected to various positions and have allied themselves with the current dispensation.''

Ferdinand Marcos Sr., president from 1965 to 1986, and his family and associates fled the country in February 1986 following a Church backed bloodless coup.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio leads the vice presidential race with 50 percent followed by Senate President Vicente Sotto has 29 percent. She had 45 percent in the December poll.

Senator Francis Pangilinan has 11 percent followed Willie Ong, five percent and Partylist Rep. Lito Atienza, one percent. DMS