Japanese, 76, found dead in Batangas City apartment: police

A 76-year-old Japanese was found dead in a rented apartment in Batangas City on Wednesday.

Batangas City police said the Japanese was found dead by a friend inside the comfort room of a rented apartment around 12:20 pm.

The report noted that the victim possibly suffered from cardiac arrest based on his medical history.

"SOCO (Scene of the Crime Operative) Team led by Police Lt Col. Mylene Addag from Batangas Provincial Forensic Unit was requested by the station for the conduct of technical investigation and cadaver of the victim now lies in the state of Holy Saint John Funeral Homes located at Barangay KumintangIlaya, Batangas City," the report stated.

Police requested an autopsy while the case is still under investigation. Robina Asido/DMS