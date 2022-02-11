Herbosa hopes nationwide vaccination of 5 to 11 year old kids to start Feb. 14

National Task Force (NTF) on COVID-19 Special Adviser Ted Herbosa expressed hope that the nationwide vaccination of children five to 11 years-old will start next week.

"Hopefully by February 14, on Monday, we will launch that nationwide. We will expand the vaccination of our five to eleven years-old in the whole country as long as our supplies for that age group arrives,' Herbosa said during the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Thursday.

Herbosa said the turnout for the launching of pediatric vaccination on Tuesday was higher than the target of the government.

"It seems that it doubled our target. We launched yesterday the five to eleven years-old in all the local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila. There are sites for vaccination for five to eleven and we add Region III at Region IV-A," he said.

"The response was very good because there are people who wear costumes and our LGUs have many creative ways to encourage the kids to get vaccinated. There are mascot, giveaways. The mood in the vaccination sites is like a children's party," he added. Robina Asido/DMS