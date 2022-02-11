FDI sustains growth in November 2021: BSP

Foreign direct investment (FDI) net inflows continued its growth trajectory in November 2021, posting a 96 percent increase year-on-year to reach $1.1 billion from the $559 million net inflows in November 2020, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Thursday.

This brought the cumulative FDI net inflows in January-November 2021 to $9.2 billion, a 52.5 percent growth from the $6.1 billion net inflows in the same period in 2020.

Behind this development was the 82.1 percent growth in non-residents’ net investments in debt instruments which climbed to $6.8 billion from $3.8 billion in the comparable period in 2020.

Likewise, reinvestment of earnings rose by 12.8 percent to $1 billion from the $907 million recorded in the first eleven months of 2020.

Meanwhile, the growth in FDI inflows was moderated by the marginal contraction in non-residents’ net investments in equity capital (other than reinvestment of earnings) by 1.2 percent to $1.4 billion.

Nonetheless, it was noted that the two consecutive monthly growth in net equity capital investments in October and November helped narrow the cumulative contraction of this account for the first 11 months of 2021 to a single digit from the double-digit declines posted during the period July-September 2021.

Bulk of the equity capital placements during the period were sourced from Singapore, Japan, and the United States.

These were invested mostly in the manufacturing; financial and insurance; electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning; and real estate industries.

FDI net inflows in November 2021 rose on the back of the 109.3 percent upturn in non-residents’ net investments in debt instruments to $896 million from $428 million in the comparable month in 2020.

Non-residents’ net investments in equity capital (other than reinvestment of earnings) likewise rose by 78.8 percent to $118 million from $66 million in November 2020.

This improvement was on account of the increase in equity capital placements (by 37.9 percent to $132 million from $96 million) coupled with the decrease in equity capital withdrawals (by 52.8 percent to $14 million from $30 million).

Equity capital placements during the month emanated largely from the United States and Japan. Investments were channeled primarily to the manufacturing; financial and insurance; and real estate industries. Likewise, reinvestment of earnings grew by 25.2 percent to $81 million from $64 million. BSP