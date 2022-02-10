OCTA voices caution over rushing Metro Manila to Alert Level One

OCTA Research adopted a cautious tone in declaring Metro Manila under Alert Level One starting February 16 and called for it to be announced on March 1.

''We agree that we can be under Alert Level One after some time, hopefully in the first week of March,'' said Rye in an interview with dzBB Wednesday.

''This should give time for everyone prepare. Level 1 has a big implication. It means that our situation is improving,'' said Rye.

He added that unless there is a new variant, the economy can recover in two to four months to save the second quarter .

Rye said cases in Metro Manila are on a downward trend but as of now the area is under moderate risk.

As of February 9, there were 548 cases in the NCR from 689 on the previous day, OCTA Research said.

It added that Caloocan, Pateros, Navotas, Taguig and Marikina are under classified as low risk while 12 other local government units are under moderate risk. DMS