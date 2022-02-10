Nograles says National Action Plan 5 to focus on economic recovery

Acting Presidential Spokesman Karlo Nograles said the National Action Plan 5 (NAP 5) of the government will focus on economic recovery.

"Our focus here would be on the economic recovery to return the livelihood of our people in light of this latest variant the Omicron which is our predominant variant in the country," he said in a radio interview on Wednesday.

Nograles said under the National Action Plan the government will focus on economic recovery by further increasing vaccination and employment.

"Our focus here is to vaccinate more people, including our full vaccination, booster and pediatric vaccination. More people should also return to their jobs, we should promote employment, investment, and our catch up plan for the economy," he said.

"In our healthcare, we will focus more on telemed, home-based care, we will update plans for procurement of treatment medicines against COVID. So, apart from vaccination, there are antiviral treatments or medicines available," he added.

Nograles said the different clusters under the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) are working for the National Action Plan 5. Robina Asido/DMS