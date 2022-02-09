Nograles says gov't will retain alert level system

Amid calls for the removal of the alert level system, Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said it will be retained and institutionalized by the government.

"The alert level system will still be retained in National Action Plan 5 (NAP V). The alert level system will be institutionalized to serve as our warning system for possible increase in cases or outbreaks," Nograles said in his virtual Palace briefing Tuesday.

"That being said, Alert Level 1 is our New Normal, which focuses on enhancing risk management, although it appears to be less restrictive. We await the presentation of NAP V to the IATF and the President," he added.

Nograles said the government "expect NAP V to update care provision and health system protocols to include telemed and home-based care and updated plans for procuring of treatment medicines against COVID-19."

"We expect NAP V to give more emphasis on full vaccination, boosters and pediatric vaccination," he said.

"We also expect NAP V to focus on catchup plans, investment and job promotion, and accelerating economic growth and development," he added. Robina Asido/DMS