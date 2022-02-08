DOH says Omicron variant accounts for least 90% of sequenced cases

The Department of Health (DOH) said out of 744 samples sequenced by the University of the Philippines-National Institute of Health, Omicron variant cases represented 94.35 percent or 702, the DOH said Monday.

Nine Delta variant cases were detected, the DOH added. The whole genome sequencing run was done last January 30.

There were also 867 Omicron cases, or 92.63 percent, and seven Delta variant cases sequenced from 936 samples last February 6.

The combined 1, 569 Omicron variant cases were made up of 1,458 local cases, 76 Returning Overseas Filipinos and 35 whose indicated address were being verified, DOH said.

DOH said 72 cases were active, four died and 1, 403 have recovered. Ninety cases are being verified as to its outcome.

So far, nine deaths among Omicron cases were confirmed.

Total confirmed Omicron variant cases are 2,722. Among these cases, 499 were fully vaccinated, 11 partly vaccinated and 15 unvaccinated while the vaccination status of 2, 197 are still being verified. DMS