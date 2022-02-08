Preparations for May elections continue as campaigns start Feb. 8 : Comelec official

Preparations for the May national election continue despite a recent change in leadership and controversies involving some officials of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

This was confirmed by Comelec Director Elaiza David during the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Monday.

Campaigns for national posts, like president and vice president, will start on February 8 and ends on May 7.

"Everything is all set. Our preparations are ongoing, including the printing of ballots and then our committees handle different tasks in connection with the preparation of the conduct of election," said David.

"This will continue even if there is a change of administration because of the recent retirement of Chairman Sheriff Abas and the two commissioners who are Commissioner (Rowena) Guanzon and Commissioner (Antonio) Kho," she said.

"So far, we haven't seen any problems with our preparations," she added.

David said everything is also set for the start of the e-rallies on Tuesday.

"It is already set and in fact, earlier we had a briefing for the candidates and their representatives on how to go out in the live streaming of e-rally. It will start tomorrow, February 8 onwards and last January 28, we have cast slots for the candidates, for them to know their schedules or designated nights," she explained.

"The name of our official e-rally page is ‘campaign safe e-rally channel’ for those who want to watch and wait for their candidates to live stream," she added.

Due to the pandemic, David also reminded the public that there will be protocols that should be followed to ensure the safety of the voters during the election day.

"So upon their entry there will be screening of temperature, we will check for any symptoms, so if they have symptoms they will be brought to the isolated polling place, before we do not have this because we do not have pandemic," she said.

"Crowding of people will also not be allowed, we need to maintain at least one meter distance. There will be the same set up inside the classrooms, the chairs will have spacing. Then, we will also have a standby hall that can also be used by the voters," said David.

"Our electoral boards will have plastic barriers to ensure the safety of our teachers who will serve the public," she added. Robina Asido/DMS