Campaigns for national posts led by president, vice president, start Tuesday

Campaigns for national positions, led by president and vice president, for the May elections starts Tuesday under a'' new normal'' setting.

Former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Vice President Leni Robredo, who are running 1-2 in surveys for president, are expected to appear in grand rallies scheduled on Tuesday.

Marcos and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio will hold their rally at 4 pm at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Robredo and her vice presidential bet, Senator Francis Pangilinan, will hold theirs at Plaza Quezon, Naga City. Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso.

Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso and vice presidential candidate Willie Ong will hold a 7:30 am mass at the Archiodesian Shrine of the Sto. Nino in Tondo followed by a caravan that will go around Manila.

For the next 90 days, candidates for president, vice president, senators, and party-lists seek to win over voters as the threat of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) persists,

In a statement, National Comelec Campaign Committee (NCCC) head Commissioner Rey Bulay said: "We wish to assure the public that the duly constituted campaign committees nationwide stand ready to implement the guidelines institutionalizing the new normal in the conduct of in-person campaigns, rallies, caucuses, miting de avance, motorcades, and caravans for the 2022 National and Local Elections."

Under Comelec Resolution No. 10732, the NCCC is authorized to classify the category level of each region, province, city, and municipality, conforming with the Alert Level classification issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

Under the Category Level 1, the Comelec will allow up to 70 percent of the operational capacity of the venue, whether indoor or outdoor. Under Category Level 2, up to 50 percent of the operational capacity of the venue, whether indoor or outdoor will be lowed.

Under Category Level 3, it allowed to have up to 50 percent of the operational capacity of the venue for enclosed outdoor only; while Category Level 4 shall allow up to 30 percent of the operational capacity of the venue for enclosed outdoor only.

Also banned are handshakes, hugs, kisses, going arm-in-arm, or any action that involves physical contact among the candidate, companions, and the public; and taking selfies, photographs, and other activities that require candidates to be near the public.

The Comelec also set guidelines in conducting campaign activities through mass media, including online and social media platforms.

All official online platforms of candidates are also warned against propagating fake news.

"Information contained in online campaign propaganda shall be truthful and not misleading, nor shall it tend to unjustifiably cast doubt on the integrity of the electoral process," said the Comelec. DMS