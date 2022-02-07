Sara says talks on disqualification of Marcos ''exceptionally unpleasant''

DAVAO CITY – Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio said talks about the disqualification of her running mate, former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and her replacing Marcos for the presidency in the May 2022 elections ''exceptionally unpleasant.''

“Personally, I find talks about me possibly replacing a President Bongbong Marcos exceptionally unpleasant as - in reality - both of us are yet to win the elections,” she said at a brief rest on Sunday in her country road trip from Davao City to northern Luzon and back.

“I am not entertaining the thoughts of a possible replacement as I also do not look forward to a scenario of a disqualified BBM (Bongbong Marcos) — before or after the elections,” she said.

Duterte-Carpio said she and Marcos have not discussed the disqualification cases against him before the Commission on Elections.

She said the disqualification have no basis and ''orchestrated by anti-Marcos forces desperate to regain control of our country.''

On the sixth day of her travel on Sunday, Duterte reached Albay and stopped over for selfie shots with residents and to talk to people lining up the roadside through an armored vehicle that was assigned to her. DMS