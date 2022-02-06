No staff injured as fire hits Russian embassy

No Russian embassy staff were injured in a fire which began at the second floor of its office in Makati Friday night.

In a statement on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said ''a severe fire broke out in the building of Russian Embassy in Manila.''

''There were no victims or injured. Employees and members of their families who were in the embassy were evacuated,'' it added.

Bureau of Fire Protection officials said damage from the fire reached P100 million.

Police said the fire reached second alarm on 8:42 am and was declared fire out at 2:10 am Saturday.

The Russian Embassy said the chancery ''suffered signficant damage.'' DMS