PNP reminds candidates to follow Comelec guidelines to avoid crowding, physical contact as campaigns start Feb. 8

The Philippine National Police ( PNP) reminded candidates to follow Commission on Elections rules as the campaign period for national positions starts Feb 8 as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases persist.

Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, said PNP Comelec checkpoints have been set up in areas where campaign sorties will be held.

She added that as of Saturday, there were 818 persons arrested for violating the gun ban set by Comelec. Fajardo said most violators are from the National Capital Region.

''We are reminding candidates that overcrowding, especially in indoor areas where campaigns will be held, is prohibited,'' said Fajardo, citing Comelec Resolution 10732.

''Shaking hands, light kisses on cheeks, picture taking, especially selfies and giving food and water are not allowed,'' said Fajardo.

''Any form of physical contact is prohibited,'' she added.

If supporters of candidates will hold house-to-house campaigns to give flyers, they cannot enter homes even if the owner will allow it to avoid overcrowding,'' Fajardo said.

''These are all contained in the guidelines issued by Comelec,'' she pointed out. DMS