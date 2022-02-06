Marcos says he is not the ''weak'' candidate Duterte describes

Former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is confident that he is not the politician described by President Rodrigo Duterte as a "weak" and cocaine user.

"No, it is easy to prove that I am not the one referred to by PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte)," said Marcos, who is leading the surveys for the presidency in May's national election, in dzBB presidential interview on Saturday.

Marcos' running mate is Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

It can be recalled that Duterte said there is a presidential aspirant from a rich family who is a cocaine user.

"He is a very weak leader, his character, except for the name. His father, but him, what has he done?" he said.

Duterte added that the candidate was able to evade arrest for using cocaine in a yacht and in a plane.

In another event, Duterte said Marcos a "weak leader" as he rejected a political alliance with Lakas - Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD).

"No, I cannot because Marcos is there. I'm not impressed by him. He’s really a weak leader. That is why I said that is true, I will not dishonor anyone. He is really weak because he is a spoiled child, only son. Of course, he can talk. He speaks English articulately," he said. Robina Asido/DMS