Robredo lays out pillars of ''Gobyernong Tapat, Angat Buhay Lahat'' promise in KBP forum

Vice President Leni Robredo used her opening statement at the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) presidential forum to outline her platform and lay out her concrete plans for the next six years should she win as President.

Robredo said her vision is clear: “Kapag ang gobyerno ay tapat, aangat ang buhay ng lahat.”She said the pillars of her platform are the following: livelihood, nutrition, security, health, education and housing, environment, infrastructure and technology.

For livelihood, Robredo said she will first work to restore the people’s trust in the government: “Kapag may kumpiyansa sa sistema ang tao, papasok ang puhunan, lalago ang negosyo, at dadami ang trabaho.”

For nutrition, focus will be on the first 100 days of a child’s life to prevent stunting due to malnutrition, institutionalizing school feeding programs, and broadening the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino program and other anti-hunger projects. She will also work on strengthening the farming industry.

“Papalakasin natin ang agrikultura, lalo na ang local production para tuloy-tuloy ang kita ng mga magsasaka at mangingisda, at sigurado ang food supply,” she said.

As part of her Angat sa Seguridad pillar, Robredo said among others, she will push forward with the nation’s claim on the West Philippine Sea, and strengthen national defense with the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

With the pandemic still raging, health is of utmost concern to many. Robredo detailed plans to raise the health budget, increase tertiary hospitals nationwide, increases benefits for frontliners and health professionals, and work to rollout universal health care.

“Ibabalik natin ang tiwala sa PhilHealth, at palalakasin ang community-based healthcare sa mga barangay,” she said.

For education, Robredo said focus will be on upgrading the educational system: “Kapag world-class ang training sa guro, world class ang facilities sa paaralan, at world class ang suporta sa edukasyon, tiyak na world class din ang estudyanteng Pilipino.”

Central to Robredo’s housing program is relocating those who live in the path of natural disasters to areas where there is access to work and services. She said that a People’s Plan will include communities as partners.

With regards to the environment, Robredo said they will make communities disaster-resilient, She will decrease greenhouse gas emissions and push to make the Philippines carbon neutral.

On mining, the Vice President said she will make sure there is proper consultation with communities, pass laws that declare certain no-mining zones and show respect for the rights of our indigenous people.

And in terms of infrastructure and technology, Robredo said she will ensure access to clean water, digitalize the government to make sure services are accessible online.

She said another focus will be transportation. “We should be moving people, rather than just cars. Maliban pa dito, bubuo rin tayo ng mga imprastrakturang tututok sa pag-angat ng mga rural areas at may direktang impact sa mga nasa laylayan– hindi lang sa Kamaynilaan,” she said.

The KBP presidential forum was attended by four other candidates: Senator Ping Lacson, Senator Manny Pacquiao, Mayor Isko Moreno, and Leody de Guzman. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was a no-show, citing a conflict in schedules. The KBP said preparations for the forum began in December.

The forum was broadcast live over 300 TV networks and radio stations nationwide, with additional global livestreaming services over the internet. Media Affairs Division Office of the Vice President